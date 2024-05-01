Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Picked up by a second stolen vehicle, the balaclava-wearing thugs were then chased by the victim’s father on his quad bike before escaping.

The moments after the gang’s first car came to grief in a side road off Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, were caught on video as the four masked men tried in vain to push and pull the blue Ford Focus free from where it was wedged over a retaining wall.

Two of the gang members try to shove their getaway car after it became wedged on a retaining wall off Lily Lane, Bamfurlong. Moments earlier they had knocked a young man off his e-bike in an attempt to rob him

The 21-year-old victim’s dad told Wigan Today that it was a miracle his son – and indeed other road users caught up in the mayhem on Tuesday April 30 – wasn’t more seriously harmed than he was.

He had been riding his e-bike along Bolton Road, Ashton, towards the town centre at 6.15pm when the Focus heading in the opposite direction suddenly swerved across the carriageway and into his path.

The car deliberately slammed into the young man, sending him high into the air and crashing onto the pavement. In shock he scrambled to his feet and, ignoring shouts from the car occupants to “leave the bike,” he jumped back on and rode off in the direction of Platt Bridge.

The bike, which would normally have a top speed of 70mph, had been damaged and he was only able to go at around 30mph but the gang’s car was performing dangerous overtaking manoeuvres in order to keep up, as other motorists were forced to swerve or slam on brakes.

After about a mile and a half, the cyclist knew his dad was nearby and so he swerved off the road. By now he also knew that his brakes weren’t working either and so he had to slam into the gable end of a house down a side street in order to come to a halt, incurring further injuries in the process.

The Focus followed him but it was at this point that it “bottomed out” on the ditch at the side of the property.

The young man went to fetch his dad who had his quad bike with him, while the gang clambered out of the car and tried unsuccessfully to get it back on its wheels.

It then emerged that the gang had a second vehicle – a red Hyundai – that had followed them but gone on to turn round. As the victim’s dad appeared on his quad, the men jumped into the Hyundai and drove off towards Ashton.

Police later told the victim that the car probably got onto the M6 north at Ashton, then onto the M58 because an automatic number plate recognition camera snapped it in Magull about half an hour after the incident.

The father said: “This was absolutely terrifying and a miracle that he wasn’t more seriously hurt and other people weren’t injured. As it is he was badly shaken and battered and bruised.

"It makes you wonder how you can protect yourself. These people get away with this sort of thing all the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.