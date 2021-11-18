Burglar caught on camera breaking into Wigan house

He targeted the property on Wigan Lower Road, in Standish Lower Ground, at 1.50pm on Saturday, just minutes after the woman who lived there had left.

The man, who was dressed all in black, shattered two glass doors to get inside and stole several items from the house.

Police are investigating the burglary and one line of inquiry is whether it was linked to a burglary in Lowton two days later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglar was caught on CCTV

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here