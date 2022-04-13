Burglars armed with hammer raid Wigan house as woman sleeps

A woman was terrified when burglars forced their way into her Wigan home as she slept.

By Sian Jones
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 1:39 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 1:40 pm

Police responded to reports of an aggravated burglary on Christopher Street, Ince, at around 3.15am on March 29.

The woman was asleep when three males – one armed with a hammer – smashed the patio doors and entered the property.

They went to her bedroom, where they confronted her and demanded money.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses

Det Con Pilling, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: “This incident has left the victim understandably shaken and we want to ensure we find those responsible.

“We’re appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to come forward.

"Did you see any of the three men around that time?

“We are keen to speak to anyone that could help us find those responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact Wigan CID on 0161 856 7101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

People can also make a report via the GMP website quoting crime reference CRI/06LL/0009146/22.