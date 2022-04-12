Over the weekend officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan neighbourhood district team, with support from the specialist operations road policing team, carried out speed checks on the road.

It resulted in more than 100 tickets being issued to drivers well over the speed limit, with one motorist being caught travelling at over 70 mph in a 30 mph zone.

This is part of Operation Tasman, which has been set up in response to community concern over the number of vehicles speeding on the A49 Westwood Way bypass.

Police are cracking down on speeding motorists

Insp Frank Hall, of Wigan's neighbourhood policing team, said: "Following consultation, speeding and anti-social driving was found to be a top concern for local residents, especially on the A49 bypass which has recently been used for illegal car meets and races.

"We will not tolerate this type of dangerous and reckless behaviour which ultimately puts people's lives at risk.

"The amount of motorists that were caught speeding well over the limit at the weekend was frankly unacceptable and reiterates the need for this new operation.

"GMP takes road safety extremely seriously and we have several tactics in place to target speeding and anti-social driving including the use of speed guns, mobile vans, S59 warning notices and use of dispersal powers under section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.