The thieves were caught on camera as they targeted the white Fiat 500 Abarth on Montrose Avenue, in Worsley Hall.

Footage shows three people standing next to the car, breaking into it and the vehicle then being driven away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leona's car

Leona Belshaw had owned the car for nearly two years and says it is worth around £8,000.

She said: “I am absolutely devastated. I work so hard for what we have, to just have it taken away in the blink of an eye.”

It was stolen just after 12.35am today and police have been informed.

Anyone who recognises the people in the video, knows where the car is or has information about what happened, is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Leona's car was taken shortly after 12.35am