Business boss denies environmental permit breaches at landfill sites near Wigan

Maybrook Developments (Appley Bridge) Ltd, which is registered in Worcestershire, has been before Wigan and Leigh magistrates in a prosecution brought by the Environment Agency.

The offences relate to West Quarry, in Appley Bridge, and landfill on Parbold Hill.

Guilty pleas were entered on a previous occasion to four offences of failing to comply with the conditions of an environmental permit.

Maybrook boss Peter O'Dowd

Advertisement Hide Ad

These related to waste other than that listed in the permit being stored on land between February 19, 2020 and June 29, 2021, and not conducting and submitting landfill gas, ground water and surface water monitoring between March 31, 2021 and November 2, 2021.

Guilty pleas were also entered for two charges of failing to comply with an enforcement notice relating to flood risk activity on November 1, 2020 and November 15, 2020.

The notices had required Maybrook to remove waste, as well as to conduct landfill gas, surface water, ground water and leachate monitoring and submit the results to the Environment Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was adjourned until January 31 to "tie up with other cases."

Maybrook’s owner Peter O’Dowd, of Mere Road, Newton-le-Willows, has been charged with the same offences and has now entered not guilty pleas.

His case was adjourned to the same date and Maybrook will only be sentenced at the completion of his trial, a date for which has yet to be set.

Maybrook also owns East Quarry in Appley Bridge where 16-year-old Jamie Lewin died on July 9, after entering the water and getting into difficulty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was the third youngster to lose their life there, following the tragic deaths of 17-year-old Craig Croston in 1999 and Miracle Godson, 13, in 2015.

There have been repeated calls for the quarry to be filled, with Maybrook having plans which it hopes will make the area safer.