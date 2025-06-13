Police are hunting vile scavengers who store up and stole stone flags around a memorial to Wigan war dead.

The team rector in charge of Lowton St Mary’s CE Church today spoke of her dismay at the plundering of 11 historic paving stones next to the cenotaph there.

And she voiced fears that the criminals might be tempted to come back to steal the rest.

It is believed the thefts took place at the Newton Road church on the night of Wednesday to Thursday June 11 to 12 and, given the weight of the quality slabs stolen, some kind of vehicle – perhaps a large van or a flatbed truck – must have been used to transport them away.

Alan Kirkman raised the alarm on the Ye Olde Lowton Facebook page saying that the memorial garden had been desecrated and urging anyone with information to contact police.

Rector Rev Helen Coffey said: “We have a lovely memorial in the church grounds and the garden, which is beautifully kept by a team of volunteers, is well used.

"But this is heart-wrenching for the community and I cannot help but think they might come back for the rest.

"It is very sad that anyone could even contemplate stealing from an area dedicated to those local people who died for their country.”

Anyone with information – not least anyone being offered flags for sale in an informal setting including door-to-door – is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.