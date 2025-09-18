Cannabis farm discovered in Wigan police raid
Officers raided unidentified premises close to Hindley town centre to find a large quantity of plants, resin and the hydroponic equipment associated with the cultivation of the illegal class B substance.
Two suspects were detained for questioning.
A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police read: “On Tuesday September 16, TeamHindley executed a warrant at a suspected cannabis farm close to Hindley town centre.
"With the support from staff from various teams a number of cannabis plants were seized, along with cannabis resin and other item associated with drug distribution.
"Two arrests have been made.
“If you have any information about crime in your area contact crime stoppers on 0800 555111. Thank you for your continued support.”