Cannabis farm ‘spanning over two floors’ shut down in Wigan

A substantial cannabis farm was closed down in Wigan after officers were tipped off by members of the public.
By Alan Weston
Published 25th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Officers discovered three rooms full of mature plants at the property in Miller’s Lane, Platt Bridge.

GMP Leigh, Atherton & Hindley posted on its Facebook page that neighbourhood officers had acted on intelligence from the community and closed down the cannabis farm.

Officers discovered the cannabis farm in Platt Bridge, Wigan

Sgt Dan Canavan, area sergeant for Abram ward said: “Around 90 cannabis plants were recovered from a property on Miller’s Lane in Platt Bridge after neighbourhood officers responded to community concerns.

“Officers entered the property to find a cannabis farm spanning over two floors, with three rooms full of mature plants.

“The plants have been seized and destroyed with enquiries ongoing.

“Intelligence from the community is key to stopping cannabis cultivation and drug dealing. This type of criminality will not be tolerated.

“If you have any information about crime in your area you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”