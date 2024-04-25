Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Father-of-one Jordan Mason from Hindley died suddenly earlier this month aged 28.

He is survived by his four-year-old daughter Aidrianna, wife Cecelia as well as numerous family and friends.

Jordan met Cecelia eight years ago and married in June last year.

She describes him as a man with a heart of gold who would do anything for anyone.

Cecelia said: “I used to always have to warn people, he had no filter!

"He was always out doing something, he was never ever on his own.

"He was car mad, he was out morning until night doing something with cars with his uncle.

"I knew all the family growing up and I was best friends with his sister.

"He had a heart of gold, he would do anything for anyone, I never needed to ask for anything he just did everything.”

Jordan died just a few weeks before his 29th birthday, on which the family held a balloon release in his memory.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help pay for his funeral, with any money left over being set aside for Aidrianna.

Cecelia added: “He was an amazing dad.

"We always used to say I’m bad cop and he’s good cop because if I said no she would go running to her dad and he would say yes and go ‘come on lets go the toy shop’.

"She is such a daddy’s girl.

"Any money raised will be for him to celebrate his life and then anything left over will go into a savings account for our daughter when she’s older.

"It was his birthday on April 20 so we all did a balloon release and celebrated for him there.”

The tribute paid to Jordan on the Gofundme page said: “The loss of a Dad, Husband, Son, Grandson, Brother, Nephew, Friend has all broken everyone who knew him close or far.

"This has had a massive impact on everyone.

“Everybody knew Jordan and we all have a memory or more that will stick with us for the rest of our lives.

"Always a smile on his face, always doing his passion with building modifying cars, and the laughs everyone will have had with him.”