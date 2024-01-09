Car chase motorist admits seriously injuring woman in Wigan funfair crash
Jordan Croal appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge today (January 9) to plead guilty to a number of motoring offences relating to a terrifying episode in Hindley town centre last year.
It was on the evening of Saturday October 7 that police gave chase to a silver Ford Focus driven by 21-year-old Jordan O’Reilly after he failed to stop for them in Hindley.
The pursuit was a short one because the car swerved into Cross Street, Morris Street and then onto Hindley Market land hosting a fair for families who were enjoying games and rides.
The car struck a woman and the occupants leapt out and ran off. It was reported at the time that the vehicle then began to roll forward but one of the showmen jumped into the driver’s seat to stop it, just as it hit some trampolines.
The man suffered a minor injury and it was initially thought that the first casualty had got off lightly too, but it was later discovered that she was more seriously hurt than at first thought and needed prolonged hospital treatment, although not in a life-threatening or life-changing way.
Appearing in the dock, O’Reilly pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, disqualified driving, not having insurance and perverting the course of justice.
Having spent Christmas behind bars, he was further remanded into custody pending his sentencing hearing on February 26.
The incident has been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation.