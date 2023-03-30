Car destroyed by fire after late night alleyway attack
Arsonists are being hunted after a car was gutted by flames in a Wigan borough alley.
A crew from Atherton fire station was called to a ginnel off Meanley Street, Tyldesley, at 11.40pm on Wednesday March 30 after passers-by spotted a Peugeot 206 ablaze.
There was nothing the emergency services could do to save the vehicle but had put the fire out within 20 minutes.
A large brick in the back of the car and a smashed rear window were among the pieces of evidence that suggested the car had been deliberately set alight.
Watch manager Martin Collinge said it was suspected that the owner had parked the Peugeot in the alleyway leading to Elliott Street Surgery rather than its being stolen and abandoned, but there was no sign of him or her while the crew attended.
Police have been notified and anyone with information about the blaze is asked to ring officers on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.