Nothing could be done to save a car found well ablaze on a Wigan housing estate in the early hours of this morning (May 15).

A fire crew from Hindley station was called to a layby off Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, at around 4am to a vehicle in flames.

A spokesman said that the damage was already so severe when they got there that it was impossible to identify the make of car.

There was no immediately obvious cause of the fire.

The flames were doused using one hose reel and the police were informed to carry out investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.