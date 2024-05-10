Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five young adults are being quizzed by police after two terrifying raids, one which involved a Wigan carjacking victim being filmed by their captors while held at knifepoint.

A senior officer says colleagues are now “pulling out all the stops” to get the culprits charged and before the courts as a force-wide crackdown on burglaries continues.

In the early hours of Friday May 10 Greater Manchester Police’s Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit (TVIU) was out prowling the streets and is reported to have come across a group “acting shiftily down an alleyway.”

Police have made five arrests in relation to aggravated burglaries in Wigan and Bolton

Initial reports came in just before midnight of an aggravated burglary on Thirlmere Avenue in Ince, in which a Volkswagen Golf was taken, and the victim threatened at knifepoint.

Officers were told that this was all being filmed at the time by the suspects.

On hearing this incident being reported, the TVIU officers re-deployed and were alerted to a second aggravated burglary being committed in Bolton, where it was confirmed the Golf stolen in the first raid was seen travelling at speed along Lords Stile Lane in Bromley Cross.

CCTV and intelligence updates confirmed the gang’s movements and motive and enabled the TVIU to pounce on them in the stolen vehicle.

Five young adults, aged between 17 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody for questioning.

Insp Danny Kabal from our Specialist Operations department said: “Burglary is a top priority for us and the officers from my unit are determined to catch those who think it is acceptable to make innocent members of the public feel vulnerable in their own homes.

“When we heard the first offence take place just before midnight, the TVIU re-deployed across GMP and we managed to catch the offenders shortly after they went onto commit a second aggravated burglary.

“As a result of our quick response, and by utilising our specialist skills and technology including ANPR, we were able to locate the vehicle which was taken by the offenders during one of the burglaries. This vehicle will be reunited with its rightful owner later today.