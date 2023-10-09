Cars towed away by police in Wigan for ‘multiple offences’
Five cars have been seized and towed away in the Wigan area in the past few days.
By Alan Weston
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
GMP Special Constabulary posted on social media that their officers had had "a busy start to the month," along with their recovery agents.
As a result of the action, multiple TORs (Traffic Offence Report) were issued for insurance offences.
In addition, a driver was reported for driving with a revoked licence, and all the vehicles were seized.
Pictures released by the force showed a range of cars being loaded on to recovery trucks.