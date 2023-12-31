Case of Wigan borough man accused of controlling or coercive behaviour is sent to be heard by judge
A Wigan borough man has appeared in court accused of engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Raymond Tucker, 42, of Belvedere Close, Leigh, is alleged to have repeatedly engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive between October 1 and December 17.
Allegations include that he refused to leave a woman's property, isolated her from friends and family, monitored use of her mobile phone and threatened to kill her.
Tucker will appear at Manchester Crown Court on January 22 and was remanded in custody until then.