Case of Wigan woman accused of harassing other people is delayed

The trial of a 58-year-old Wigan woman who denies harassing and abusing four people - one of them twice - has been delayed for several months.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Margaret Armstrong, on Conway Drive, Aspull, has previously appeared in the dock before borough justices to enter not guilty to charges of using threatening or insulting behaviour against Rita Seddon, Christopher McVeigh and Sharon Green on January 27, harassing Nicola Newlove the following day and then Ms Seddon again on February 3 last year.

She had been due to stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court in January, but that hearing has since been postponed until May 2.

Wigan's courts of justice