The trial of a 58-year-old Wigan woman who denies harassing and abusing four people - one of them twice - has been delayed for several months.
Margaret Armstrong, on Conway Drive, Aspull, has previously appeared in the dock before borough justices to enter not guilty to charges of using threatening or insulting behaviour against Rita Seddon, Christopher McVeigh and Sharon Green on January 27, harassing Nicola Newlove the following day and then Ms Seddon again on February 3 last year.