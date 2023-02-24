Margaret Armstrong, on Conway Drive, Aspull, has previously appeared in the dock before borough justices to enter not guilty to charges of using threatening or insulting behaviour against Rita Seddon, Christopher McVeigh and Sharon Green on January 27, harassing Nicola Newlove the following day and then Ms Seddon again on February 3 last year.

She had been due to stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court in January, but that hearing has since been postponed until May 2.