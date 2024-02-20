Case postponed: Wigan woman's harassment and abuse trial delayed again
The trial of a 58-year-old Wigan woman who denies harassing and abusing four people - one of them twice - has been delayed yet again.
Margaret Armstrong, of Conway Drive, Aspull, has previously appeared in the dock before borough justices to enter not guilty to charges of using threatening or insulting behaviour against Rita Seddon, Christopher McVeigh and Sharon Green on January 27 2022, harassing Nicola Newlove the following day and then Ms Seddon again on February 3.
She had been due to stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court in January last year but it has been postponed several times since and has now been scheduled for May 2.
Armstrong is on unconditional bail until then.