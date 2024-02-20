News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Case postponed: Wigan woman's harassment and abuse trial delayed again

The trial of a 58-year-old Wigan woman who denies harassing and abusing four people - one of them twice - has been delayed yet again.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Margaret Armstrong, of Conway Drive, Aspull, has previously appeared in the dock before borough justices to enter not guilty to charges of using threatening or insulting behaviour against Rita Seddon, Christopher McVeigh and Sharon Green on January 27 2022, harassing Nicola Newlove the following day and then Ms Seddon again on February 3.

Read More
Wigan Council hosting 'Income Maximisation' events to offer cost of living crisi...

She had been due to stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court in January last year but it has been postponed several times since and has now been scheduled for May 2.

Armstrong is on unconditional bail until then.