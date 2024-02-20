Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Margaret Armstrong, of Conway Drive, Aspull, has previously appeared in the dock before borough justices to enter not guilty to charges of using threatening or insulting behaviour against Rita Seddon, Christopher McVeigh and Sharon Green on January 27 2022, harassing Nicola Newlove the following day and then Ms Seddon again on February 3.

She had been due to stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court in January last year but it has been postponed several times since and has now been scheduled for May 2.

