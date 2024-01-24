Cash and cigarettes worth £10,000 stolen in terrifying raid at Wigan borough supermarket
Police say the men arrived at Asda, on Bolton Road, Atherton, shortly before 9.35pm on Tuesday with a crowbar, knife and baseball bat.
The store was open at the time and they threatened staff, telling them to “get down”, before they emptied the tills.
They stole between £200 and £400 in cash, as well as up to £10,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco.
The raiders attempted to take money from the self-service machines but were unsuccessful, so fled the supermarket with a large builder’s rubble sack filled with the stolen goods.
They drove off in a silver Land Rover Discovery – using false registration plates BN0 8ACF – which was later found burnt out on Robert Street, Hindsford.
It is understood they then got into another vehicle.
Emergency services went to the supermarket and no injuries were reported.
Police have launched an investigation and want to hear from for anyone who witnessed the incident, the vehicle driving into or out of the supermarket’s car park or saw the vehicle or offenders in the Atherton area.
They are also seeking CCTV or dash-cam footage in the nearby area which could help with their investigation.
People are asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting log 3447 of January 23, or via Greater Manchester Police’s website here.
Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.