CCTV appeal after a man causes damage to taxis outside a Wigan station

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a man they would like to speak to after extensive damage was inflicted on two taxis

By Sian Jones
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:21 pm
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:28 pm

Officers were called to the vandal attack outside Wigan Wallgate at around 4.20pm on Tuesday January 4.

A man carrying a crate of beer bottles attempted to get in to one of the taxis parked outside of the station, however he was turned away by the driver.

He then proceeded to throw the bottles against the vehicle while the driver was inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

CCTV image of the man BTP would like to speak to

Read More

Read More
Chinese New Year: These are 10 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in ...

He also threw bottles at another taxi next to it, causing significant damage.

The man then left the scene.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "We are releasing this image as we believe the man in the image may have information which could help our investigation."

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 342 of 04/01/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here