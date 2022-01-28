CCTV appeal after a man causes damage to taxis outside a Wigan station

Officers were called to the vandal attack outside Wigan Wallgate at around 4.20pm on Tuesday January 4.

A man carrying a crate of beer bottles attempted to get in to one of the taxis parked outside of the station, however he was turned away by the driver.

He then proceeded to throw the bottles against the vehicle while the driver was inside.

CCTV image of the man BTP would like to speak to

He also threw bottles at another taxi next to it, causing significant damage.

The man then left the scene.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "We are releasing this image as we believe the man in the image may have information which could help our investigation."

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 342 of 04/01/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.