CCTV appeal after money is snatched from Wigan petrol station

Officers are seeking a man they would like to speak to after money was stolen from a Wigan petrol station.
By Sian Jones
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:52 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:52 GMT
The incident occurred at around 7.15am at the BP garage on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge on Tuesday (December 5).

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

But this man caught on camera in the shop may be able to help them with their inquries, officers say.

The man police would like to speak to
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police on 0161 8567094 quoting log 419-05/12/23.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.