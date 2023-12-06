Officers are seeking a man they would like to speak to after money was stolen from a Wigan petrol station.

The incident occurred at around 7.15am at the BP garage on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge on Tuesday (December 5).

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

But this man caught on camera in the shop may be able to help them with their inquries, officers say.

The man police would like to speak to

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police on 0161 8567094 quoting log 419-05/12/23.