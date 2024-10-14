CCTV appeal following serious assault in Wigan borough

By Sian Jones
Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Wigan borough.

Officers responded to calls by CCTV operators regarding a disturbance in the Market Street area of Leigh at around 3am on Thursday July 4.

On arrival, officers discovered a male with significant facial injuries who had been subject to a serious assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Rewind: major Wigan buildings being pulled down
Police want to speak to these men who may have vital informationPolice want to speak to these men who may have vital information
Police want to speak to these men who may have vital information

Now Greater Manchester Police has released images of two men they would like to speak as they may have vital information about the attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact GMP on 101, quoting log number 283 of July 4 2024.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice