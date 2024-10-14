Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Wigan borough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers responded to calls by CCTV operators regarding a disturbance in the Market Street area of Leigh at around 3am on Thursday July 4.

On arrival, officers discovered a male with significant facial injuries who had been subject to a serious assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police want to speak to these men who may have vital information

Now Greater Manchester Police has released images of two men they would like to speak as they may have vital information about the attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact GMP on 101, quoting log number 283 of July 4 2024.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.