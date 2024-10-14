CCTV appeal following serious assault in Wigan borough
Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Wigan borough.
Officers responded to calls by CCTV operators regarding a disturbance in the Market Street area of Leigh at around 3am on Thursday July 4.
On arrival, officers discovered a male with significant facial injuries who had been subject to a serious assault.
Now Greater Manchester Police has released images of two men they would like to speak as they may have vital information about the attack.