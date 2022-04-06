Police investigating the assault of a Wigan bus driver have made an arrest
Officers investigating an incident in which a Wigan bus driver was punched in the face have made an arrest.
By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:30 pm
The victim lost a tooth in what police described as an unprovoked attack which was alleged to have taken place in Atherton at 6.30am on Tuesday April 5.
A public appeal was made and GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley have now announced that they have a suspect in custody.
A spokesperson added: “A 46-year-old man handed himself in and is now being questioned by officers from our #GMPTransportUnit.”