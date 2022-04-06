Police investigating the assault of a Wigan bus driver have made an arrest

The victim lost a tooth in what police described as an unprovoked attack which was alleged to have taken place in Atherton at 6.30am on Tuesday April 5.

A public appeal was made and GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley have now announced that they have a suspect in custody.

Police had issued an appeal for help following the bus driver attack in Atherton