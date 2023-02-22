Charity box stolen during burglary at Wigan shop
A charity box and money were stolen during a burglary at a charity shop in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 7:42am
The incident occurred at some point between 4.30pm on February 18 to 6.45am on February 20 at the Sue Ryder Care shop on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton.
The shutters were also forced up.
Police are urging anyone who seen anything suspicious to come forward.
Those with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or online quoting log 737-200222.
Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.