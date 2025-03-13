The first female chief constable of Merseyside, whose education and career took in many years in Wigan, is to retire.

Serena Kennedy this morning (March 13) informed officers and staff of her intention to step down at the end of August this year. She said: “After careful consideration I have made the very difficult decision to retire as the Chief Constable of Merseyside Police on the August 31 2025.

“As I move into the final 12 months of my five-year contract as Chief Constable, I have considered the timing of my retirement carefully and what is right for our communities, the force and my family.

“I have said in the past that the decisions we make in policing should always have our communities at their very heart…and that is what I am doing in this moment. The time is right for someone new to bring their vision and ideas to Merseyside Police and build on the work we have all done.

Outgoing Merseyside chief constable Serena Kennedy

“Having looked ahead at what is coming in the next 12 months we will have our next PEEL HMICFRS inspection in March 2026. I believe it is important for a new Chief Constable to have the opportunity to prepare the force thoroughly for this significant milestone.”

Ms Kennedy was a student at St John Rigby College in Orrell and returned there three years ago to meet some of her former teachers.

For the majority of her career she was in Greater Manchester Police and worked in Wigan for many years.

Chief Constable Kennedy, added: “I have dedicated my entire working life to policing, and I now want to dedicate my time to other things, most importantly, my family.

Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy with her former St John Rigby College teacher Gillian York during a visit to her old Orrell stomping ground

“I joined Merseyside police eight years ago as an Assistant Chief Constable, and was promoted to Deputy Chief Constable before becoming Chief. In that time my life has revolved around Merseyside Police and it has been an absolute honour to be able to serve the people of Merseyside.

“It has been an extraordinary journey for me and I have loved every moment of leading a police force, which has its communities at the heart of everything it does – and it’s the officers and staff who ensure that our communities are at the front and centre of everything we do.

“The collective journey we have taken has been marked by moments of pride, joy, and sorrow. We have faced some of the greatest challenges Merseyside has encountered, but we have faced them together as a force. We have dealt with high-profile incidents, which have had a huge impact on our communities and families, including the Covid pandemic, the bombing at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital; the murders of Sam Rimmer, Ashley Dale, Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Jackie Rutter and Elle Edwards in 2022; and the murders of Bebe, Elsie and Alice and the attempted murders of eight other children and two adults at the Hart Space in Southport last year.

“At the same time we have continued the fight against serious organised crime, been recognised for best practice in our response to county lines (Project Medusa),developed a comprehensive investigative plan to support victims of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and ensure perpetrators are put before the courts, and have consistently showcased the very best of the force and our region by supporting numerous events including the Grand National Festival, The Eurovision Song Contest, the annual Labour Party conference, and the force’s 50th birthday last year.

“Reflecting on my four years as Chief Constable, I could not be prouder. I am immensely proud of what the force has accomplished. We continue to be graded as the top metropolitan force by HMICFRS; we launched our Prevention strand and have led the way in preventative policing; we and we have seen a marked improvement in our response to domestic abuse and our approach to rape investigations; we have achieved improved performance in relation to crime reductions and crime outcomes; we have worked with the PCC to improve our estate with the opening of Rose Hill and refurbishment of St Anne Street police station and the implementation of the 12-year estate strategy; and our latest perception survey has shown that 74 per cent of Merseyside people have confidence in the force.

“I will remain fully committed to my role as Chief Constable until my final day of service on August 31 and can leave knowing that my successor will be taking over an exemplary force that has more than proved itself in recent years – and that’s down to the people who work for Merseyside Police.”

Merseyside Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “On behalf of the people of Merseyside, I want to offer Serena my heartfelt and sincere thanks for her commitment to policing for more than three decades and for her dedication to Merseyside over the past eight years.

“Since becoming the first female Chief Constable to lead Merseyside Police in 2021, Serena has been a credit to both the force and our region serving our communities with unwavering courage, integrity, and dedication.

“She has been an exemplary leader. From the awful events in Southport, to the complex investigations into the murders of Olivia, Ashley and Elle, and the resulting prosecutions. To the bombing outside the Women’s Hospital, and the vastly successful policing operation during Eurovision, Serena’s professionalism, and drive to do what’s right for our communities has never waned throughout what has been, arguably, the most extraordinary and challenging time Merseyside Police has ever faced.

“It has been an honour to a work alongside such an excellent Chief Constable, delivering on our shared priorities to keep Merseyside safe and I know she will continue to serve with distinction until she officially leaves the role.

“As we begin the process of appointing a new Chief Constable, we enter a new era with hope and positivity for the future and I’m confident that the successful candidate will benefit from a smooth transition, due to the solid and steadfast foundations Serena has established.

“I wholeheartedly thank Serena for her service to policing and for her unwavering commitment to the people of Merseyside and whilst I’m sorry to see her leave us, I respect and commend her decision to devote more time to her family.

“I wish her a happy and successful retirement.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner will start the process of appointing Chief Constable Kennedy’s successor later this month.