Child abuse image maker faces delay before learning his fate from a judge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Karl Ashton, 35, of Rugby Road, Leigh, had previously stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to having indecent images falling into all three categories of seriousness - four category A (the gravest), five category B and 133 C between April and November 2018.
A trial had been due to take place at Bolton Crown Court but it was postponed several times, with the latest hearing due to take place in early October.
But after it was moved to Manchester Crown Court, Minshull Street, Ashton made his admissions and the trial was vacated.
However, when he returned to court for sentence he disputed some of the details of the case against him and so now a trial of issue will take place on December 13.
Ashton also denies a charge of perverting the course of justice.