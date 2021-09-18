Child and animal 'porn' man spared jail

Mark Cunliffe, 33, of Brierfield Avenue, Atherton, had appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to possessing indecent images of children, 167 of which fall into the gravest legal category (A), plus a further 26 category B images and 46 which were considered category C. He was further charged with possessing an image of a person performing intercourse with a horse, dog and other animals.

Ordered by the bench to attend Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, a judge gave him an eight-month custodial term but suspended it for two years. He must complete 35 days of rehabilitation, pay a victim services surcharge and he must sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register and be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

