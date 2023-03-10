Children aged 11 to 13 arrested for "happy slapping" filmed attacks on other youngsters in Wigan town centre
Police investigating a series of filmed attacks on children in Wigan town centre have arrested three youngsters.
The incidents signal the unwelcome return of a violent fad of the mid-noughties nicknamed “happy slapping” in which people were randomly ambushed and their assault recorded on phones for the thugs’ entertainment, the results often being shared on social media.
On Thursday March 9 suspects aged 11 and 13 were detained on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and issuing threats to kill following a number of incidents in February and March.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said they were transported to custody in Wigan where they were all questioned by specialist officers.
They have since been bailed with conditions and pending further inquiries.
Det Insp Chris Broad of GMP’s Wigan CID said: “These arrests come from a series of assaults in Wigan town centre, where young children, the youngest being nine years old have been targeted and then assaulted whilst being filmed on mobile phones.