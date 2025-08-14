Youngsters have been spotted dicing with death atop a derelict Wigan mill’s chimney.

Despairing residents and council chiefs have slammed the trespassers after they managed to breach toughened security at the former Pagefield Mill off Bridgeman Terrace.

The huge eyesore, which also used to be known as Rylands Mill and for years was an annexe of Wigan and Leigh College until it built new premises nearby, has been a controversial structure for years.

It has been plagued by intruders, vandals, arsonists and squatters since it shut and has proved a big drain on the public purse both as far as fire service call-outs have been concerned and the amount of money Wigan Council has had to spend on it because its overseas owners haven’t looked after it – nor seemed prepared to put it to any practical use.

People climbing 100ft to the top of the chimney/tower of the premises, which overlook Mesnes Park, was for a time a worryingly regular occurrence until further investment was put into barricading the place.

So a resident’s picture of at least three young people standing at the very top of it is a new cause for concern.

One local, who did not want to be named, said: “I thought we'd seen the last of trespassers on top of that ruin after they ramped up the security there.

"It is extremely dangerous and someone is going to get killed.

"Parents of these children need to be warning them off. This isn’t some kind of playground. The building is falling apart and stuff could cave in on them, let alone the risk they put themselves in by going to the very top.”

David Proctor, assistant director of planning and regeneration at Wigan Council, said: “It is extremely concerning to see young people trespassing at Pagefield Mill.

“Access to the site is strictly prohibited in the interests of safety, and we continue to work with our partners – including the police and the site owner – to secure the site and find a long-term solution.

“In the meantime, we also urge parents and guardians to speak to young people about the dangers of ignoring important safety measure and warnings.”