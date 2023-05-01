Children's charity box thief's sentencing is delayed
Sentencing of a homeless 21-year-old who stole a collection box for a charity that helps children with life-threatening conditions has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Christopher Kelly, of no fixed address, had appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead guilty to snatching the When You Wish Upon A Star charity box at Wigan North Western railway's station's Express Cafe on March 17 last year.
The hearing was told that it was not known how much money was inside at the time.
Kelly had been committed to Manchester Crown Court, Minshull Street, for sentencing but that hearing has now been adjourned until 31 when he will appear with a co-accused.
Before then he is remanded into custody.