News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Christmas Day strangler's sentencing is postponed

Sentencing of a Wigan borough man who part-throttled a woman on Christmas Day has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derek Holmes, 38, of Opal Grove, Leigh, had admitted to the assault at a magistrates' court hearing last month and also to being in possession of class A drug cocaine.

Read More
Wigan woman punished for social media abuse

He had been due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court but more time was requested for the preparation of a report and so he will only now learn his fate on May 1.

In the meantime Holmes is on conditional bail.