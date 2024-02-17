Christmas Day strangler's sentencing is postponed
Sentencing of a Wigan borough man who part-throttled a woman on Christmas Day has been delayed.
Derek Holmes, 38, of Opal Grove, Leigh, had admitted to the assault at a magistrates' court hearing last month and also to being in possession of class A drug cocaine.
He had been due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court but more time was requested for the preparation of a report and so he will only now learn his fate on May 1.
In the meantime Holmes is on conditional bail.