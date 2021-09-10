Cocaine-taking Wigan motorist banned from the road

A Wigan motorist who was caught at the wheel after taking cocaine has been banned from the road for three years.

By Post reporter
Friday, 10th September 2021, 3:50 pm

Colin Ackers, 51, of Weavermill Park, Ashton, appeared before Merseyside magistrates to admit to having taken the class A drug before driving a vehicle on the East Lancs Road at Haydock on January 5, and also to not having a valid licence or being insured to drive. As well as the disqualification, Ackers must also pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £239.

