Cocaine-taking Wigan motorist banned from the road
A Wigan motorist who was caught at the wheel after taking cocaine has been banned from the road for three years.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 3:50 pm
Colin Ackers, 51, of Weavermill Park, Ashton, appeared before Merseyside magistrates to admit to having taken the class A drug before driving a vehicle on the East Lancs Road at Haydock on January 5, and also to not having a valid licence or being insured to drive. As well as the disqualification, Ackers must also pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £239.
