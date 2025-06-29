Community order for Wigan man involved with supplying drugs

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to peddling drugs.

Lewis Simm, 26, of no fixed address, admitted being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis between November 12, 2020 and August 29, 2022 and possession with intent to supply cannabis on August 29, 2022.

Wigan justices handed down a 12-month community order with alcohol treatment, 15 days of rehabilitation activities and a £40 fine.

He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.

