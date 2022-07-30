Community order for Wigan man who admitted assault and criminal damage

A Wigan man has been left with a bill of more than £400 and a community order after admitting assault and criminal damage.

By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 3:45 pm

Martin Prescott, 55, of Pryce Avenue, Ince, had been charged with the assault of Medfie Kasiam on July 2, 2020 and breaking two mobiles worth £963 belonging to the complainant on the same day.

But he denied committing the offences, including the allegation that the assault was aggravated by racial overtones.

Bolton Crown Court

A trial was expected to be held, but before it could take place, he entered guilty pleas earlier this month to criminal damage and a lesser charge of assault.

Prosecutors accepted the attack was not racially aggravated and this meant the case could progress.

Prescott has now been sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days.

He was also told to pay a £240 fine, £100 compensation and £95 victim surcharge.