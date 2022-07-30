Community order for Wigan man who admitted assault and criminal damage

Martin Prescott, 55, of Pryce Avenue, Ince, had been charged with the assault of Medfie Kasiam on July 2, 2020 and breaking two mobiles worth £963 belonging to the complainant on the same day.

But he denied committing the offences, including the allegation that the assault was aggravated by racial overtones.

Bolton Crown Court

A trial was expected to be held, but before it could take place, he entered guilty pleas earlier this month to criminal damage and a lesser charge of assault.

Prosecutors accepted the attack was not racially aggravated and this meant the case could progress.

Prescott has now been sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days.