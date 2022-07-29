Paul Holmes, 53, of Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, had pleaded guilty to intentionally assisting in the commission of sexual activity with a girl under 13.

He has now been jailed for 18 months by a judge at Manchester Crown Court.

Holmes had initially faced charges of encouraging the rape of a child and trying to arrange for someone to have sex with a child, but the alternative charge was accepted by the prosecution.