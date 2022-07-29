Wigan man who assisted with child sex offence is jailed

A Wigan man who helped someone have sex with a child is now behind bars.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 29th July 2022, 12:30 pm

Paul Holmes, 53, of Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, had pleaded guilty to intentionally assisting in the commission of sexual activity with a girl under 13.

He has now been jailed for 18 months by a judge at Manchester Crown Court.

Manchester Crown Court

Holmes had initially faced charges of encouraging the rape of a child and trying to arrange for someone to have sex with a child, but the alternative charge was accepted by the prosecution.