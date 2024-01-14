Community punishment for assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her
A Wigan man must carry out unpaid work after assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her.
Cameron Hutchinson, 25, of Windermere Road, Ince, pleaded guilty to committing the offences on May 19.
Wigan justices handed down a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
Hutchinson must pay £100 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £114.
A restraining order was imposed for 12 months which forbids him to contact the woman.