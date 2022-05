Ian Mitchell, 56, of Linney Square, Scholes, had initially stood before the borough’s magistrates to deny attacking the animal on December 15 last year and 10 days later having an out-of-control Japanese Akita called Roxy which bit 80-year-old Maureen Mitchell in her own home.

But on return to court he changed his pleas to guilty.

A Japanese Akita similar to the one which attacked Maureen Mitchell

Mitchell’s punishment includes an alcohol treatment requirement, he must observe a night time curfew for two weeks and complete six days of rehabilitation activities.