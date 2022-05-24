Punishments varied for the parents, depending on guilty pleas and whether they themselves turned up for court or not.

Two of them were no shows, resulting in much higher financial penalties.

All the offences – which were prosecuted under the 1996 Education Act – related to the autumn term of the current academic year.

The court cases focused on school absenteeism in the autumn term of the current school year

Samantha Keys, 37, of Fisher Close, Hawkley Hall, admitted failing to ensure two sons attended the local high school and was hit with a fine and ordered to pay a victim services surcharge totalling £94.

Jade Himme, of Maple Crescent, Leigh, was found guilty in her absence of not making sure two daughters attended Leigh CE Primary regularly, but because she herself failed to attend the hearing and did not enter a guilty plea, she was given a much bigger fine and ordered to pay costs as well as a victim surcharge which came to £1,068.

Stacey Liptrot, 38, of Saddleback Road, Norley, pleaded guilty to failing to prevent her son's truancy from Dean Trust Wigan and was given an absolute discharge.

Cayleigh and Martin Topping, of Shapgate, Kitt Green, admitted to truancy charges regarding a daughter's non-attendance at St Cuthbert's RC School.

Cayleigh Topping was given a six-month conditional discharge and her husband a £60 fine.

Both must pay victim surcharges totalling £54.

Katie Birchall, 33, of All Saints Grove, Hindley, was also given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £22 to victim services after her son regularly missed classes at St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High in Ashton.

And because 44-year-old Elizabeth Prince, of Blenheim Road, failed to turn up to court and was found guilty in her absence of not ensuring her son's attendance at Marsh Green Primary School, she was hit with a much bigger fine, plus costs and a surcharge coming to £574.

The Education Act of 1996 decrees that if a child is absent from school without authorisation then the parent is guilty of an offence.