Community punishment for man who burgled a Wigan social club
A man convicted of entering a Wigan social club with intent to steal has been given a community punishment.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Daniel Simm, 31, whose address was given as homelessness charity The Brick, had denied going into Whelley Labour Club on May 28.
But he was found guilty after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court. Returning to court he was ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 days of unpaid work.
There were no financial penalties imposed due to his lack of means.