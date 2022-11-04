Man denies breaching a closure order imposed by the courts on an anti-social home
A 38-year-old man has denied attending a Wigan home which was the subject of a court closure order.
By Charles Graham
Daniel Fairhurst, of Vulcan Road in Marsh Green, appeared in the dock before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to plead not guilty to a charge of going, on September 22, to nearby 37a Canberra Road which has a three-month order over it preventing only the occupants and other named persons from going inside because it has been identified as a magnet for anti-social behaviour.