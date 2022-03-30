Community punishment for man who raided Wigan eatery
A man who tried to burgle a Wigan restaurant has been given a community sentence.
By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Andrew Baratinsky, 38, of Kimberley Place, Ashton-in-Makerfield stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to entering Hel’s Kitchen in the town’s Gerard Centre as a trespasser with intent to steal on December 3.
Returning to learn his fate, he was given a 12-month community punishment which includes drug rehab and completing 32 days of rehabilitation activities.
A fine, compensation, victim services surcharge and court costs mean Baratinksy also has £300 to pay.