Community punishment for man who raided Wigan eatery

A man who tried to burgle a Wigan restaurant has been given a community sentence.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:45 pm

Andrew Baratinsky, 38, of Kimberley Place, Ashton-in-Makerfield stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to entering Hel’s Kitchen in the town’s Gerard Centre as a trespasser with intent to steal on December 3.

Returning to learn his fate, he was given a 12-month community punishment which includes drug rehab and completing 32 days of rehabilitation activities.

Helen Sharratt, owner of Hel's Kitchen, cafe, Ashton-in-Makerfield

A fine, compensation, victim services surcharge and court costs mean Baratinksy also has £300 to pay.

