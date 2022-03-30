Patrols stopped 70 cars in a matter of hours over the weekend on the carriageway between Westwood Park and Goose Green, the fastest going almost double the limit.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police Traffic said: “Traffic PCSOs have been on Westwood Way at Wigan, tackling issues regarding speeding vehicles.

“In the space of a few hours 70 vehicles caught exceeding the speed limit, the highest travelling 56 mph in a 30 zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police clamping down on speeding motorists

“Assume lamp posts mean 30mph, until signs say otherwise.”

This is the latest round of action taken by police, having previously issued traffic dispersal notices to prevent gatherings, as well as traditional police methods for dealing with bad driving.

Officers have received numerous complaints of dangerous driving along the route, which was established in order to ease traffic on the congested, residential Poolstock Lane.

However, many drivers are still sticking to the old road while the new carriageway remains relatively sparsely used and therefore tempting to those inclined to put their foot down.

With big roundabouts, a long, straight stretch and a hump-backed bridge in the middle of it, the link road has been the scene of several instances of idiotic motoring.

Residents have describe the road as being host to a Formula One race.

A post in Worsley Mesnes Neighbourhood Info read: “My other half went down to where the Grand Prix is being held.

"There were hundreds of people around and cars lined up the entire length of the road.”

Another resident added: “The cars are causing absolute chaos. The noise is awful!

"I feel for those with children and the elderly and anyone with any form of anxiety or PTSD.”

Residents had already called for traffic calming measures to be introduced on the road before a serious accident takes place.

The road forms part of a major bypass system, decades in the making, which ultimately aims to connect the M61 at Westhoughton with the M6 at Orrell.

The next phase is set to be created between Little Lane at Goose Green and Billinge Road at Pemberton which will involve the demolition of two houses and the building of a railway bridge.