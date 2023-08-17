Community punishment for Wigan benefit fraudster
A Wigan man who fiddled £7,500 in benefits has been given a community punishments.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Daniel Warrington, 37, of Claremont Road, Billinge, appeared before borough justices to admit to five charges of dishonestly failing to notify the authorities of wrongful credits, each of around £1,500 between August 2019 and January 2021 and failing to take steps to cancel the payments.
He was ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and must pay a fine, court costs and victim services surcharge totalling £470.