Community punishment for Wigan man who admitted theft and attempted break-in
A Wigan man who stole a puse and tried to break into a neighbour's garage has been given a community sentence.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kevin Furlong, 55, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to stealing a Ted Baker purse from Rachel Weigh and entering a garage on Millers Lane as a trespasser with intent to steal.
Both offences took place on October 25 last year.
Returning for sentence he was ordered to complete nine months of drug rehab and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay compensation, a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £264.