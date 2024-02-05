Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bouncer, named locally as Stuart Baker, was on duty outside premises on King Street at 4.36am today (Monday) when he was assaulted.

Caught on CCTV, the attack sees a dark haired man dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and trainers suddenly run into view and smash a bottle over the victim’s head before running off down the road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man launches the attack

In the short clip Mr Baker staggers towards some railings but doesn’t fall as onlookers rush to his aid.

The victim’s condition is not known.

Both Greater Manchester Police and the North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.