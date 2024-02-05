News you can trust since 1853
Watch this: the moment a Wigan town centre bouncer is assaulted by a thug who smashes a bottle over his head

A Wigan nightclub doorman was sent reeling after bottle was shattered over his head in a shocking attack.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
The bouncer, named locally as Stuart Baker, was on duty outside premises on King Street at 4.36am today (Monday) when he was assaulted.

Caught on CCTV, the attack sees a dark haired man dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and trainers suddenly run into view and smash a bottle over the victim’s head before running off down the road.

The man launches the attackThe man launches the attack
In the short clip Mr Baker staggers towards some railings but doesn’t fall as onlookers rush to his aid.

The victim’s condition is not known.

Both Greater Manchester Police and the North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.

Anyone with information about the attack should ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers number anonymously on 0800 555111.