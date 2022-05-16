Michael Huber, 33, of Hall Street, Swinton, appeared before borough magistrates to admit six charges of theft, three of which involved taking handbags, cosmetics and other items from TK Maxx.
He also stole a vacuum cleaner from Asda, gift set from Boots and food from Aldi.
All the offences took place in April.
His punishment involves 20 days of rehabilitation activities plus an order to pay compensation, a fine and victim services surcharge totalling £590.