Michael Huber, 33, of Hall Street, Swinton, appeared before borough magistrates to admit six charges of theft, three of which involved taking handbags, cosmetics and other items from TK Maxx.

He also stole a vacuum cleaner from Asda, gift set from Boots and food from Aldi.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

All the offences took place in April.