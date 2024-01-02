Community punishment for woman who violently forced her way into home
A woman has been given a community order after pleading guilty to using violence to get into a building.
Marian Burueana, 40, of no fixed address, forced her way into a property on Thirlmere Street on November 19.
Justices imposed a 12-month community order with an alcohol treatment requirement, attendance on the Building Better Relationships programme and nine days of rehabilitation activities.
She must pay £114 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.