Community punishment for woman who violently forced her way into home

A woman has been given a community order after pleading guilty to using violence to get into a building.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Marian Burueana, 40, of no fixed address, forced her way into a property on Thirlmere Street on November 19.

Justices imposed a 12-month community order with an alcohol treatment requirement, attendance on the Building Better Relationships programme and nine days of rehabilitation activities.

She must pay £114 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.