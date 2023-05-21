News you can trust since 1853
Community punishment handed down to young Wigan benefit fiddler

A Wigan 23-year-old who admitted to a £5,500 benefit fiddle has been given a community punishment.

By Charles Graham
Published 21st May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Ryan Cleworth, of Thomas Street, Hindley Green, pleaded guilty to four charges of receiving credits to which he was not entitled between 2019 and 2021 and then failing to take steps to cancel those payments, knowing he didn't deserve them.

Returning to Wigan Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and fork out £175 to victim services and the court.

