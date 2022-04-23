Community sentence for man who damaged two cars and stole a security camera

David Johnson, 51, of Sillitoe Drive, Wigan, also appeared before magistrates to admit using a public electronic communications network to cause annoyance or anxiety.
The offences took place on February 9 and saw Johnson damage cars belonging to Lee Knowles and take an £85 security camera from Christopher Brizell.
Penalties include an alcohol treatment programme, 28-day electronically-tagged night curfew and 32 days’ rehabilitation activities plus a compensation pay-out.