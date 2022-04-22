It is thought arsonists were responsible for the fire which broke out at a unit on the Miry Lane commercial estate at around 5.15pm on Thursday April 21.
Old fridges, tools and wood were packed into the industrial-sized container and in order to get into it, the crew used a high pressure lance which drills through metal while firing cold jets of water.
Watch manager Steve Waygood said: “When they finally got into the container, it was absolutely bouncing – very, very hot indeed.
"The lance really came into its own for the incident. A high pressure hose was also used to put the flames out.
"Police were mobilised because deliberate ignition is suspected. The landowner said they had been targeted before.”
Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.