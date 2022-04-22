It is thought arsonists were responsible for the fire which broke out at a unit on the Miry Lane commercial estate at around 5.15pm on Thursday April 21.

Old fridges, tools and wood were packed into the industrial-sized container and in order to get into it, the crew used a high pressure lance which drills through metal while firing cold jets of water.

The Wigan fire crew encountered higher-than-normal temperatures from the Miry Lane blaze

Watch manager Steve Waygood said: “When they finally got into the container, it was absolutely bouncing – very, very hot indeed.

"The lance really came into its own for the incident. A high pressure hose was also used to put the flames out.

"Police were mobilised because deliberate ignition is suspected. The landowner said they had been targeted before.”